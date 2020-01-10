Turkey condemns terror attack near Niger-Mali border

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday strongly condemned a "heinous terrorist attack" along Niger's western border with Mali, which killed at least 25 soldiers of Niger army.

"We are deeply saddened to receive the news that many soldiers lost their lives and injured in a terrorist attack on the Chinagodrar Army Outpost at Niger-Mali border on 9 January 2020," said the ministry in a statement.

"We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack," the ministry said, and wished God's mercy upon those losing their lives.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the brotherly government and people of Niger as well as to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured," the statement added.

The attack also left at least six others injured.