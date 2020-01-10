Fishing boat sinks off Istanbul after colliding with tanker

Turkish fishing boat sank off Istanbul's northern coast Friday after colliding with an oil tanker as dense fog reduced visibility, hampering maritime traffic near the city.

In a statement, the Istanbul Governor's Office said the fishing boat Dursun Ali Coşkun sank after colliding with the Russian-flagged oil tanker, Glard-2 off of Istanbul's Kilyos shore, where the Bosporus meets the Black Sea.

The statement added that three of the six crew members were rescued by other fishing boats nearby, while rescue teams launched search efforts to locate the three missing.

According to Turkish Coast Guard authorities, the Russian tanker was traveling to the Aegean province of İzmir when the accident happened 5 nautical miles off the shore around 6:30 a.m.

Coast guard authorities said a helicopter and several coast guard boats were involved in the search efforts to locate the missing crew.

Moments after the incident, the Istanbul Governorate closed down the Bosporus to maritime traffic due to heavy fog.

Meanwhile, a similar accident occurred in northwestern Çanakkale's Dardanelles strait where another fishing boat collided with a ferry.

The accident occurred after the captain of the fishing boat reportedly fell asleep at the helm. The fuel tank of the ferry was ruptured following the accident and fuel began leaking into the sea.

Authorities said no one was injured in the accident and everyone on board the ferry was evacuated safely. They added that necessary measures were taken to stop the fuel leak.