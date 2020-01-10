Another family reunites with PKK-kidnapped boy in Turkey

With efforts of Turkish police, another family has reunited with their child, who was kidnapped by PKK terrorists, after five years of longing.

According to security forces, five members of the organization surrendered Thursday to Turkish authorities at Şırnak's Habur border gate in eastern Turkey, after the persuasion efforts of police.

Among those surrendered, Ibrahim Halil Kadran was learnt to be the grandson of Halime Kadran and nephew of G.A., who both attended the sit-in protest against PKK terror group in southeastern Diyarbakır province.

The protest started on Sept. 3 outside the offices of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), a party accused by the government of having links to the terrorist YPG/PKK, in Diyarbakır when Fevziye Çetinkaya, Remziye Akkoyun and Ayşegül Biçer said their children had been forcibly recruited by PKK terrorists.

Since then, the number of families in front of the building is growing as they demand the return of their children, who, they claim, were deceived or kidnapped by terrorists.

G.A. and grandmother Kadran, who had attended the protests for the orphaned boy, were in contact with him during the police officers' persuasion efforts and guided him to escape the terror group.

With the latest attention, the number of families reuniting with their kidnapped children has reached four at the 130th day of protests.

As their investigations are going on, surrendered terrorists are provided with many opportunities, including education rights and the freedom to live without fear and oppression.

They are not ill-treated, are able to contact their families freely and provided with essential judicial assistance. The Turkish state offers a variety of services to ensure their integration into society.

According to their statements, the ringleaders of the PKK terror group risk the lives of other terrorists to save their own lives and threaten those planning to surrender with torture.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.