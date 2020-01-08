YPG/PKK terrorist surrenders to Turkish forces

A YPG/PKK terrorist surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, according to a security source on Wednesday.

The terrorist, who fled the PKK's shelter areas in Syria, surrendered in Turkey's Siirt province, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish gendarmerie forces' efforts to convince the terrorist to surrender bore fruit, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.