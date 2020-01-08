FLIGHTS RESUME AT ISTANBULS SABIHA GÖKÇEN AIRPORT

Regular flight operations resumed on Wednesday at Sabiha Gökçen Airport in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul after a hours-long suspension a day earlier.

Flights began as of early Wednesday as scheduled, at 6 a.m. local time (0300GMT).

At 6.30 a.m. local time (0330GMT), a plane from Dalaman Airport in Turkey's western Muğla province landed at Sabiha Gökçen.

Tuesday's suspension came after a Pegasus Airlines plane skidded off the runway due to bad weather, but all 164 passengers on board were safely evacuated without injury.