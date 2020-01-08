FLIGHTS RESUME AT ISTANBULS SABIHA GÖKÇEN AIRPORT

TURKEY

Flights resume at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen Airport

Regular flight operations resumed on Wednesday at Sabiha Gökçen Airport in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul after a hours-long suspension a day earlier.

Flights began as of early Wednesday as scheduled, at 6 a.m. local time (0300GMT).

At 6.30 a.m. local time (0330GMT), a plane from Dalaman Airport in Turkey's western Muğla province landed at Sabiha Gökçen.

Tuesday's suspension came after a Pegasus Airlines plane skidded off the runway due to bad weather, but all 164 passengers on board were safely evacuated without injury.

