Turkey sends humanitarian aid to flood-hit Indonesia

A Turkish aid group has reached out to Indonesians affected by severe floods and landslides, it said Tuesday.

Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation (İHH) dispatched food aid, hygiene packages and kitchen tools to 3,000 people.

At least 66 people were killed and tens of thousands fled their homes after severe flooding and landslides struck the capital Jakarta over the New Year.

A total of 169 areas across Indonesia were reported to have been inundated.

Located in the equatorial belt, Indonesia with its tropical climate often suffers from flash floods and landslides, mainly triggered by monsoon rainfall between October and April.