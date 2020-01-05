2 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

Two YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in southeastern Turkey, according to the country's National Defense Ministry on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said that the terrorists fleeing the terror group's shelter areas in Syria came to a border post in border province of Sanliurfa's Suruc district.

It added that escapes from the terrorist organization is ongoing.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.