Turkey neutralizes 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish fighter jets neutralized two PKK terrorists in an operation in northern Iraq, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The ministry said on Twitter that the terrorists were plotting an attack and were neutralized in the Avasin-Basyan region.

It added that operations would continue undeterred.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.