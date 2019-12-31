TURKEYS HUMANITARIAN EFFORTS TO GO ON IN 2020: PARLIAMENT SPEAKER ŞENTOP

Turkey's conscientious, moral humanitarian efforts will continue in 2020, Turkey's parliament speaker said on Tuesday.

"I hope the New Year brings peace, tranquility, and safety to our region and the world," Mustafa Şentop said in his New Year's message.

Şentop said this year Turkey made great efforts to end conflicts in every region of the world.

"Our humanitarian, conscientious, and moral efforts that we have been showing to serve the common happiness of humanity will continue" in 2020, Şentop said.

He added: "Turkey has shown the world so many times that we can survive all hardships by protecting our unity and solidarity."





