More than 200 kg of marijuana seized in eastern Turkey

Turkish security forces on Tuesday seized 202 kilograms (445 pounds) of marijuana in the country's east, according to the provincial governor's office.

The drugs were seized in a stream bed in Genc in the Bingol province in a sniffer dog-aided operation, said a statement.

It added that the fight against illicit drugs would continue across the province.

In its anti-drug efforts this year, Turkey has confiscated over 40 tons of marijuana and seized about 40 million cannabis roots.