Turkey will have a say in future technology, President Erdoğan says

Citing the prototype of Turkey's landmark indigenous car unveiled last week, Turkey's president on Monday voiced the nation's ambition to have a say in the field of technology.

"Turkey will not only be the market for new technologies anymore, we're determined to produce these technologies, spread them all over the world and become a country that establishes standards set by itself," said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.



His remarks came at a ceremony for Turkey's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) and Turkish Academy of Sciences (TUBA) awards in the capital Ankara.

He stressed that the Turkish public has embraced the new indigenous car and orders have already been made.

Turkey's project has a vision far beyond producing cars for the country and extends to carrying the industry into the future, he said.

The prototype of Turkey's first indigenous car was unveiled last week.

The electric car will have two different horsepower options -- 200 hp and 400 hp.

It was designed by Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG) in just 18 months.

The car will be able to do a 0-100 km/hour sprint in 7.6 seconds and 4.8 seconds, respectively, based on its engine type.

Its two models will have capacities of 300 and 500 km, respectively.

Canal Istanbul

In his speech,Erdoğan also touted Turkey's mega project Canal Istanbul leading to the Black Sea.

"The project will be built whether through an operate-transfer model or our national budget," said Erdoğan, underlining that Turkey can do the project by itself.

The 45-kilometer (nearly 28-mile) canal, to be built west of the city center on the European side of Istanbul, is projected to have a capacity of 160 vessel transits a day.

Turkey to support future scientists



Erdoğan underlined that in order to achieve strong and sustainable growth, Turkey has to direct production to high value-added products based on high technology.

He stressed the importance of the achievements, innovations, and discoveries of scientists to realize this transformation.

"In order to train future scientists and technology entrepreneurs, we have launched the Technology Stars of the Future program," said Erdoğan, adding that at least 100 try-and-do workshops will be held in Turkey's 81 provinces over the next two years.

In the TUBITAK 2019 Science Awards, Ahmet Gul won in the category of basic science, as did Erdal Arikan in engineering science, Kazim Sahin in health science, and Syeda Arzu Wasti in social sciences.

Esin Kahya from Ankara University was awarded the 2019 TUBITAK Fuat Sezgin Science History Award.

Jamil Ragep from Canada McGill's University was awarded in the category of social and human sciences of TUBA's international academic awards, and Adrian Bejan from the U.S.' Duke University was awarded in the science and engineering sciences category.