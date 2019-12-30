Police arrest 31 Daesh terror suspects in Turkey

Turkish police arrested 31 suspects linked to the Daesh terror group in central and eastern Turkey, security sources said on Monday.

Police in central Kayseri province arrested nine Iraqi nationals in simultaneous operations over their terror activities in Iraq and Syria, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In a separate operation, security forces in eastern Batman province arrested 22 suspects including the terror group's head of the city.

During the operations, weapons, ammunition, digital materials and organizational documents were also seized.

Turkey recognized Daesh as a terrorist organization in 2013.

Since then, the country has been attacked by Daesh terrorists numerous times. They include 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and a total of four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey has launched military and police operations inside the country and abroad to prevent terrorist attacks.