5 PKK terrorists surrender to security forces in SE Turkey

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and base. (IHA Photo)

Five PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, according to the National Defense Ministry on Monday.

In a Twitter post, the ministry said: "4 PKK terrorists, who escaped from the [PKK's] shelter areas in northern Iraq and Syria, have surrendered to our border post in Silopi [district of Şırnak province], and 1 PKK/YPG terrorist to our border post in Kızıltepe [district of Mardin province]."

The dissolution of the PKK have been continuing, according to the tweet.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.