President Erdoğan offers condolence to Somalia over terror attack

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered Sunday condolence to his Somali counterpart over Saturday's deadly terror attack.

According to a statement issued by Turkey's Directorate of Communications, Erdoğan wished God's mercy upon those losing their lives and speedy recovery for those injured during the phone conversation with Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo.

Erdoğan also reiterated that Turkey will continue to stand by Somalia on its fight against terrorism.

A Turkish military plane arrived in Somalia's capital early Sunday bringing help in the wake of Saturday's suicide truck bomb attack on a security checkpoint in Mogadishu which claimed nearly 80 lives, including two Turkish nationals, and wounded many more.