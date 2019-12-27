Turkey to look East with Asia Anew initiative

Turkey aims to establish stronger ties with Asian countries with its Asia Anew initiative, the country's foreign minister said Thursday.

At its opening ceremony, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Turkey will enhance its relations in the new era with Asian countries while continuing its trade with Europe.

"On the one hand, Turkey will continue the process of integration with Europe and maintain its key position in NATO that is the world's most powerful alliance.

"On the other hand, Turkey will continue playing a key role as the westernmost Asian and the easternmost European country," he added.

He emphasized that Turkey links the two continents and is a bridge between the East and the West.

Highlighting that Asia is becoming the world's economic center, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey wants to further enhance its relations with Asia in multiple dimensions.

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Aug. 6 launched the new initiative called Asia Anew with the aim to improve ties with Asian countries in different areas.

The initiative is being viewed by experts as shaping Turkey's future diplomacy.