Turkey open production plant for first indigenous auto

Production facilities for Turkey's first indigenous automobile -- which also happens to be electric -- will open in the country's west under presidential decree.

According to the decree published in the Official Gazette on Friday with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's signature, the plant will be set up in Bursa province with project-based government assistance.

It is expected to employ some 4,323 people, including 300 qualified personnel.

The electric car will be produced in five models and 175,000 in a year.

In June 2018, five Turkish industry giants; Anadolu Group, BMC, Kok Group, Turkcell and Zorlu Holding as well as an umbrella organization, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey, joined hands to create an indigenous car.

Turkey has mobilized 750 million Turkish liras (over $126 million) to fund innovation and regional development, according to the country's industry and technology minister.