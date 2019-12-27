Turkey exempts some Algerians from travel visas

Turkey issued a presidential decree Friday exempting Algerian citizens under the age of 15 and over 65 from having to obtain travel visas when visiting the country.

The decision, published in Turkey's Official Gazette, will allow Algerian nationals in those age groups with regular passports to receive entry permits.

They will be able to enter Turkey without a visa and stay up to 90 days within a six-month period for touristic purposes, according to the decree.

Turkey earlier introduced a similar visa policy for Libyans. Libyan passport holders under the age of 18 and over the age of 55 will now be able to travel to Turkey without having to obtain an entry visa.

Previously, visa-free entry was only available for Libyans over the age of 68 and those holding Schengen visas were able to apply for an online visa.