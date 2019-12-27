CARGO SHIP RUNS ASHORE IN ISTANBULS BOSPHORUS

A Liberia-flagged cargo ship ran ashore of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul on Friday.

The ship, called Songa Iridium, stranded near the Rumeli Fortress after it had left Ukraine's Port of Odessa.

The machine malfunction was cited for the incident.

The cargo ship was 191-meters (626-feet) long and weighted over 23,500 gross ton.

The rescue boats from Directorate General of Coast Safety rushed to the scene to save the ship.