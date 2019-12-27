4.9-magnitude quake jolts eastern Turkey

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake on Friday jolted the eastern Turkish city of Elazığ, according to the country's disaster and emergency body.

On its website, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the quake occurred at 10.02 a.m. local time (0702GMT) at a depth of seven kilometers (4.3 miles), with its epicenter below the Sivrice district.

Only one empty building was reported to have been destroyed after the quake.

No loss of life was reported, according to Çetin Oktay Kaldırım, the provincial governor of Elazığ. "We are monitoring developments," he told Anadolu Agency.

The tremor was also felt in nearby provinces including Malatya, Adıyaman, and Şanlıurfa, with schools suspended for the day in Elazığ as a precautionary measure.