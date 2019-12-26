Surrendered YPG/PKK terrorist reunites with mother

Hüsniye Kaya displays a photo of her daughter, Mekiye, in front of the HDP headquarters in Diyarbakır, Dec. 25, 2019. (DHA Photo)

One more YPG/PKK terrorist, who had surrendered to Turkish forces, met her family on Thursday.

Mekiye Kaya was persuaded by Turkish forces to lay down her weapons and surrender in southeastern Diyarbakır province.

Turkey's Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu called the family to inform them about their daughter's return.

"I have struggled a lot after my daughter was kidnapped, but now I am very happy," said her mother Hüsniye Kaya, who staged a sit-in with many other families in Diyarbakır demanding that the terror group return their children who were either kidnapped or deceived by the YPG/PKK.

The protest was spearheaded by mother Hacire Akar in August. Her son returned home a few days later giving hope to a number of mothers who suffer the same circumstances.

Since then, the number of protesting families has been growing.

The protests have been largely successful with many teenagers returning to their families.

Cafer Ceylan, who was kidnapped four years ago when he was 15 years old, reunited with his family earlier this month after he learned that his mother had taken part in the sit-in.

Once the terrorists surrender, they are provided with many opportunities including access to education and the freedom to live without fear and oppression.

They are treated well, allowed to contact their families and given access to a lawyer. The judicial process will be held.

The Turkish state offers a variety of services to ensure their integration into society.

The surrendered teenagers said they were threatened with torture by the senior operatives of the terror group if they dared to flee.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.