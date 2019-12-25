TURKEYS SECTORAL CONFIDENCE UP IN DECEMBER

In Turkey, confidence in all sectors posted a rise in December, the country's statistical authority reported on Wednesday.

Seasonally adjusted confidence indices for services, retail trade and construction rose 2%, 1.4% and 7.9%, respectively, month-on-month in December.

The index for services rose to 93.2 in December, up from 91.3 in November, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Retail trade confidence index, which stood at 101.2 in November, was 102.6 in the month, while construction confidence index reached 68.9, increasing from 63.9.

Sectoral confidence indices calculated from the monthly survey results are evaluated within the range of 0-200.

These indices indicate an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100, a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.