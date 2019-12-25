Turkey provides aid to Syrians in safe zone area

Syrians fleeing YPG/PKK terrorism in the Deir ez-Zor province have gotten food aid from the Turkish government, said the National Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

Aid from the ministry and Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) was distributed in the town of Tal Abyad, recently liberated from PKK/YPG terrorists by Turkey's counter-terrorism operation in northern Syria, the ministry said Wednesday on Twitter.

The ministry added that they also gave the Syrians blankets to keep warm as temperatures drop.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

On Oct. 22, Turkey reached an agreement with Russia on a 10-point deal to force the terrorist YPG/PKK to withdraw from a planned terror-free zone.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.