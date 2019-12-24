YPG forcibly recruits orphan kids to fight against Turkey-led forces

Terror group YPG/PKK recruits foreign national orphan children held hostage in a camp in northern Syria and trains them to fight against Turkish and Syrian soldiers, according to security sources on Tuesday.

A terrorist who surrendered to security forces in Turkey's southeastern Mardin province revealed the YPG/PKK's malice once again, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Identified by initials H.A., the terrorist said the orphan children held hostage in al-Hol Camp in northern Syria's Hasakah city were being forcibly trained to use weapons.

Over 100 children, aged 12-14, were forcibly recruited and taken to al-Roj camp to be trained against the Turkish Armed Forces and Syrian National Army.

According to the sources, the situation is caused by a heavy blow to the YPG/PKK as the group has difficulty to replace those who were neutralized or escaped the group and surrendered.

It was a sign of the last efforts of the terror group before its disintegration, they added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.



