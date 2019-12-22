Several PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

Four PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces, the Interior Ministry announced on Sunday.

Three terrorists were convinced by Turkish forces. Another fled the terror group and surrendered to the Turkish forces in the southeastern province of Şırnak.

The figure of terrorists surrendering to the forces has reached 260, an all time high in recent years, an official statement said.

The ministry noted that following domestic and external anti-terror operations, fault lines have emerged within the PKK terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.







