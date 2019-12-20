Turkish police remand mayor in southeastern Turkey

Turkish police remanded in custody the mayor of a central district in Turkey's southeastern province of Diyarbakır and two members of the district assembly on Friday.

Sur mayor Filiz Buluttekin from the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) stands accused of being a member of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, making terrorist propaganda and insulting the Turkish state and nation.

Buluttekin attended the funeral of senior PKK member Mehmet Yakışır, known to have killed 15-year-old boy Eren Bülbül in 2017.

She is also accused of attending the funerals of other terrorists as well as supporting their families and receiving instructions from PKK ringleaders.

Prior to the investigation, Buluttekin was sentenced to 10 months in prison for PKK propaganda.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.