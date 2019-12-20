Syrian regime, Russia attacks kill 3 civilians in Idlib

Three civilians were killed in attacks Friday by the Assad regime and Russia in northwestern Syria in an area which falls under a de-escalation zone, according to local sources.

Syrian opposition aircraft monitors said a civilian was killed in a regime airstrike in the village of Deir Sharqi and two others in a Russian airstrike in Maarat Al-Numan, both in the Idlib province.

Following the airstrikes, civil defense teams launched search and rescue efforts.

Over 1,300 civilians have been killed in the Idlib de-escalation zone despite a deal reached by Ankara and Moscow in September 2018.

Over a million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border following intense attacks.

Since the eruption of the bloody civil war in Syria in 2011, Turkey has taken in over 3.6 million Syrians who fled their country, making Turkey the world's top refugee-hosting country.