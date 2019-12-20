Chinese actor Zhu Yawen named tourism envoy for Turkey

Chinese actor Zhu Yawen was announced as Turkey's tourism envoy in Beijing on Friday.

The move will enhance Turkey's representation in China, said Turkey's Ambassador to Beijing Abdulkadir Emin Onen.

He recalled the agreed-upon target of drawing 1 million Chinese tourists to Turkey.

Zhu was named one of China's most famous people by Forbes magazine.

Currently, he is starring in a historic drama series Empress of the Ming.