TURKEY

Turkey's education spending goes up in 2018

TURKEY Anadolu Agency
Published
TURKEYS EDUCATION SPENDING GOES UP IN 2018
File Photo

Turkey spent nearly TL 214.6 billion on education last year, a 21.6% increase from 2017, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed Wednesday.

Turkey's education expenditures increased nearly 22% year-on-year in 2018, the country's statistical authority announced on Wednesday.

The country spent 214.6 billion Turkish liras ($44.5 billion) last year, up from 176.5 billion Turkish liras ($48.3 billion) in 2017, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

The figure rose most for pre-primary education by 27.3% and upper secondary education with 24.3% during the same period.

The share of education spending on Turkey's GDP stood at 5.8% in 2018, compared to 5.7% a year earlier.

Public sources financed 72.9% of the education expenditure in Turkey last year. The largest amount was spent on tertiary education by public institutions, 50.1 billion Turkish liras ($10.6 billion).

The share of education expenditure by households was 20.0% in 2018.

Education spending per student stood at 9,790 liras ($2,030) last year, while the amount was 16,248 Turkish liras ($3,371) for tertiary education.

More From A News

Contact Us