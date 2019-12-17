TURKEY VOWS TO DO WHATEVER REQUIRED IN INTL ARENA

Turkey reiterated its commitment to do whatever it needs to do in the international arena, Turkish vice president said on Tuesday.

"If necessary, Turkey sends troops, drills in the East Mediterranean and launches cross-border operation, it does whatever is required", Fuat Oktay told the lawmakers during his 2020 budget speech in the Turkish parliament.

"We are only accountable to our nation," Oktay said, referring to some claims.

Turkey acts in accordance with the country's interests, he added.