Turkey arrests 13 Daesh suspects for terror links

At least 13 people, allegedly linked to the Daesh terror group, were arrested in an anti-terror operation in Turkey, security sources said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors in the southeastern Mardin province issued arrest warrants for 17 suspects as part of a probe into financial resources of the terror group, said a source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Simultaneous raids were carried out in 10 provinces. So far 13 suspects were arrested.

Police continue the hunt for the remaining suspects at large.

Since recognizing Daesh as a terror group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by the terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 Daesh terrorists and arresting 5,500.