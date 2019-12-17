MAIN OPPOSITION CHPS URLA MAYOR ARRESTED OVER FETÖ LINKS

Main opposition CHP's Urla mayor arrested over FETÖ links
TURKEY Anadolu Agency
The district mayor of Urla in western Izmir province, main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) Ibrahim Burak Oğuz, was arrested on Monday evening over alleged links to high-ranking Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) members.
According to the findings of the investigation, Oğuz contacted FETÖ's so-called "secret imams" and communicated with them over the phone.
The mayor was transferred to a court on duty, where he was arrested.
FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured. FETÖ is also behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.