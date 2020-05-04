SPORT

Karius' loan spell at Beşiktaş comes to early end

goalkeeper has now ended his time with the Turkish club Besiktas Istanbul after a salary dispute. The 26-year-old former Bundesliga keeper wrote on Instagram on Monday: "It's a shame it comes to an end like this, but you should know that I have tried everything to solve this situation without problems."

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius' two-year loan spell at Beşiktaş has come to a premature end.

Karius was replaced as 's first-choice goalkeeper by Alisson Becker following a forgettable display in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old keeper went to play in Turkey but had a turbulent time with Beşiktaş, reportedly filing a complaint to FIFA about unpaid wages.

Writing on Instagram about the early termination of his contract, Karius said Beşiktaş "refused my suggestion to help by taking a pay cut" during the pandemic.

"It's important to me that you know I really enjoyed playing for this club a lot," he said.

Karius cannot play for Liverpool this season if and when the English season restarts.






