Basketball: Fenerbahce star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe women's basketball team star Alina Iagupova was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EuroLeague Women season on Friday.

"Alina Iagupova has been rewarded for a sensational first season at Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo by being named the official EuroLeague Women MVP," read a statement on the EuroLeague Women website.

The 28-year-old Ukrainian shooting guard was the season's top scorer, averaging 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

There were two other nominees for the honor-UMMC Ekaterinburg's Belgian power forward Emma Meesseman and ZVVZ USK Praha's American star Alyssa Thomas.

EuroLeague coaches, media members, and fans voted for the individual award.

Iagupova was also selected for the All-EuroLeague Women First Team, along with her Italian teammate Cecilia Zandalasini.

In a tweet, the Turkish Basketball Federation congratulated Iagupova on the MVP award.

Last week, Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo's manager Victor Lapena was named the coach of the year.