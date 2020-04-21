Netherlands league season effectively over: Dutch FA

The Dutch football season was effectively ended on Tuesday as the government extended a ban on major public events by three months, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said in a statement.

The KNVB said it would not continue efforts to try to complete the 2019-20 campaign, but would first consult with European football's governing body, UEFA, who have been pushing member countries to try to finish their seasons.

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday banned events including professional sports and music festivals until Sept. 1 to prevent a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

"That the events requiring a permit remain prohibited until September 1 now offers clarity," said the KNVB.

There has been much debate in the country in recent weeks about the possibility of resuming the season, which was suspended last month.







