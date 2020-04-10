Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta "fully recovered" from coronavirus

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he has fully recovered from the coronavirus, two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

Arteta, who turned 38 on Thursday, told the Arsenal website that he is "completely fine" and that he only felt ill for a few days.

He said "it was a normal virus for me. I had three or four days which were a little bit difficult, with a bit of a temperature and a dry cough, and some discomfort in my chest."

Arteta became the first Premier League figure to test positive for the coronavirus on March 12. The league was then suspended the next day.

The Spaniard said his wife and nanny also contracted COVID-19, but his three children did not.

He said "we are all completely fine now."

