Trabzonspor part ways with John Obi Mikel

Turkish Super League team Trabzonspor released their Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel, ending his deal on Tuesday.

The Black Sea club said on its website that 32-year-old midfielder Mikel's contract was terminated by a "mutual consent".

Trabzonspor didn't cite any reason for contract termination but Mikel on Saturday said on social media that he refused to play football due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is more to life than football. I do not feel comfortable and don't want to play football in this situation," Mikel said on Saturday on Instagram.

"Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones in this critical time. Season should be cancelled as the world is facing such turbulent times," he added.

Mikel slammed the Turkish Super Lig's continuation despite the novel coronavirus.

The European football leagues such as English Premier League, Germany's Bundesliga, Italian Serie A, Spanish La Liga and UEFA competitions suspended their matches each over the COVID-19 threat but Turkish Super Lig preferred to play their matches behind closed doors.

This season Mikel had 27 appearances for Trabzonspor.

He won the 2012 UEFA Champions League title with English team Chelsea.








