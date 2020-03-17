Japanese football head tests positive for COVID-19

The head of Japan's football body tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

According to the Tokyo-based Kyodo News agency, Kozo Tashima, 62, was infected with the coronavirus after he had showed symptoms over the weekend.

Separately, Tashima said in a statement from the Japan Football Association (JFA) that he was "fine" but had fever and pneumonia.

"I will concentrate on treatment according to my doctor's instructions," Tashima said.

He reportedly traveled this year to the U.K., Netherlands and U.S. for business.

A former Japanese football player, Tashima was re-elected to the FIFA Council in April 2019.

Tashima is also the deputy chief of the Japanese Olympic Committee.

Tokyo will host the 2020 Summer Olympic Games scheduled to kick off on July 24.

The disease, known as COVID-19, emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 146 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of over 188,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,400, while more than 80,800 have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The current number of active cases is now more than 100,000, with 94% in mild condition and 6% in critical condition.





