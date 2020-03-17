Euro 2020 postponed until 2021 to contain coronavirus outbreak: UEFA
SPORT Agencies and A News
UEFA has postponed the European Championship, due to take place across the continent in June and July this year, until 2021 after holding crisis meetings on Tuesday, European football's governing body announced. The move comes with global sport having largely ground to a halt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has led to lockdowns in several countries and border closures.
This year's European Championship has been postponed for one year.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says the spreading coronavirus "makes football and all life in Europe quite impossible."
UEFA plans to play the tournament next year from June 11 to July 11. The 24-team competition is being hosted in 12 different countries.
The postponement clears space to give national leagues and the Champions League and Europa League a chance to finish their seasons by June 30.
European soccer is in a shutdown and it is unclear when games can resume.