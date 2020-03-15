Fenerbahçe suffer stunning defeat to 9-man Konyaspor

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor shutout Fenerbahçe in Week 26 of the Turkish Super League.

IH Konyaspor found the match's only goal with forward Riad Bajic in minute 41 at Konya Torku Arena. The win gave the Green-Whites 26 points, placing the team in the 14th spot in the standings.

Konyaspor defender Nejc Skubic and midfielder Ömer Ali Şahiner were dismissed after receiving two red cards for fouls in the second-half of the match.

The Yellow-Canaries have yet to taste victory in the team's last seven league matches.

Here are the results for the week 26:

MKE Ankaragücü - Çaykur Rizespor: 2-1

Kasımpaşa - Göztepe: 2-0

Yukatel Denizlispor - Gençlerbirliği: 1-0

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Gaziantep FK: 1-0

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Fenerbahçe: 1-0







