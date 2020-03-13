London Marathon postponed until October over coronavirus pandemic

Organizers of the annual London marathon on Friday postponed this year's 40th race from April 26 until October 4 amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

"The world is in an unprecedented situation grappling with a global pandemic of Covid-19 and public health is everyone's priority," said Hugh Brasher, director of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon.

"We know how disappointing this news will be for so many - the runners who have trained for many months, the thousands of charities for which they are raising funds and the millions who watch the race every year," Brasher said.

"We know that there will be many, many questions from runners, charities and others and we ask you to please bear with us as we work through the detailed planning process to deliver the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon on its new scheduled date."







