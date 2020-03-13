German football league postones Bundesliga fixtures

The German Football League (DFL) has postponed the weekend fixtures in the Bundesliga and second division as a result of the coronavirus.

A statement on Friday said the course of the day made the change of plan, from playing closed door games, necessary. The background is suspected coronavirus cases at various clubs which has left second division Hanover and Nuremberg in quarantine.

Paderborn coach Steffen Baumgart also had symptoms but tested negative for the virus.

The DFL board has recommended a suspension of the Bundesliga to April 2, after the next international break, which should be confirmed by members on Monday.







