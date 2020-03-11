PSV appoints Roger Schmidt as manager for next season

The Dutch Eredivisie League club PSV Eindhoven appointed German manager Roger Schmidt on Wednesday for two years.

"The 52-old German will take over as PSV boss at the start of the new season to replace Ernest Faber," the club said on its website.

Throughout his career, Schmidt managed Paderborn and Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, Austria's Salzburg and China's Beijing Guoan.

Following 26 games in the Eredivisie, PSV Eindhoven is currently in the fourth spot with 49 points.

"I have always been captivated by the charm of Dutch football and I am really looking forward to exploring a new environment. PSV fully support the style of play I have in mind," Schmidt said, according to the online announcement.

The Dutch club had hired Ernest Faber as a temporary manager until the end of the season after the club parted ways with Mark Van Bommel in December 2019.



