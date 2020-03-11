European Weightlifting Championship postponed to June

The European Weightlifting Championships scheduled for April 13-21 was postponed to June as concerns grow about the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

"The European Weightlifting Federation through the full support of the Executive Board, due to the spread of the Coronavirus on the continent, has decided to postpone the European Senior Championships scheduled in Moscow, Russia 13-21 April," the International Weightlifting Federation said in a statement on Wednesday.

The competition will be held in Moscow in June 13-21.

As the world struggles to contain the rapidly spreading virus, fallout has forced numerous organizers of sports events across the globe to cancel or alter their plans.

International sports events were cancelled or rescheduled and some will be without spectators as the virus continues to threaten global health.

The global death toll from the virus known as COVID-19 has surpassed 4,250, with over 118,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The virus originated in China but has reached more than 100 countries, with the WHO saying Monday that the "threat of a pandemic has become very real."

As part of efforts to contain the outbreak, some governments closed borders and suspended land and air travel with the worst-hit countries.