10-man Alanyaspor beat Antalyaspor with late goal

A 10-man Aytemiz Alanyaspor team defeated city rivals Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 1-0 on a late goal in the first leg of Turkish Cup semifinal.

Alanyaspor forward Junior Fernandes scored in the 92nd minute in the Antalya city derby at New Antalya Stadium.

Meanwhile, Alanyaspor defender Welinton Souza Silva was dismissed after he was shown a red card in the 64th minute.

The second legs of the semifinals will be held April 21-22, with the final match on May 5 at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.





