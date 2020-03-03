Turkey to face Russia, Serbia and Hungary in Nations League

Turkey is set to face Russia, Serbia and Hungary in League B Group 3 in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League, according to Tuesday's draw ceremony for the league in Amsterdam.

France and Croatia face a rematch of the World Cup final after being drawn together in their Nations League group for the second edition of the UEFA tournament. The pair are in Group 3 in League A, along with defending champions Portugal and Sweden.

England face a fresh encounter with Iceland, who eliminated them from Euro 2016, in Group 2, which also features Belgium and Denmark.

Germany have a tough task in Group 4 where they face Spain, Switzerland and Ukraine.

The 55 associations have been split into four leagues according to their position in the UEFA national team coefficient rankings.

Teams will play each other at home and away, with the four group winners of League A qualifying for the UEFA Nations League Finals in June 2021, which features semifinals, a third-place match, and the final.

The group winners in Leagues B, C and D will gain promotion, and those who finish at the bottom of the groups in Leagues A and B will be relegated.

As League C has four groups while League D has only two, the two League C teams to be relegated will be determined by two-leg playoffs in March 2022.

The main goal of the UEFA Nations League is to reduce the number of pointless friendly games in international football by bringing competitive games instead.

Matchday 1: Sept. 3-5, 2020

Matchday 2: Sept. 6-8

Matchday 3: Sept. 8-10

Matchday 4: Oct. 11-13

Matchday 5: Nov. 12-14

Matchday 6: Nov. 15-17

Finals: June 2, 3, and 6, 2021

Relegation playoffs: March 24, 25, 28, and 29, 2022

The following is the draw for the second edition of the UEFA Nations League to be played from September to November 2020 with the finals in June 2021:

League A

Group A1: Poland, Bosnia, Italy, Netherlands

Group A2: Iceland, Denmark, Belgium, England

Group A3: Croatia, Sweden, France, Portugal

Group A4: Germany, Ukraine, Spain, Switzerland

League B

Group B1: Romania, Northern Ireland, Norway, Austria

Group B2: Israel, Slovakia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group B3: Hungary, Turkey, Serbia, Russia

Group B4: Bulgaria, Ireland, Finland, Wales

- - - - -

League C

Group C1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro

Group C2: Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia

Group C3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece

Group C4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania

- - - -

League D

Group D1: Malta, Andorra, Latvia, Faroe Islands

Group D2: San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar





