FENERBAHÇE SALVAGE POINT WITH MIHA ZAJCS LATE GOAL

Fenerbahçe salvaged a point over Antalyaspor with Miha Zajc's stoppage time equalizer in Saturday's Turkish Super League clash.

Vedat Muriqi scored a goal in the 35th minute to give Fenerbahçe a 1-0 lead at the Antalya Stadium.

The Kosovo international recorded his 13th goal in the league this season.

In the second half, Antalyaspor pulled off a comeback with Amilton and Hakan Özmert's goals as former Galatasaray forward Lukas Podolski made a huge contribution to home team's lead with two assists.

Miha Zajc's stoppage time equalizer clinched a 2-2 draw for Fenerbahçe against the home team.

Antalyaspor's Turkish midfielder Hakan Özmert was dismissed after he was shown a red card in the stoppage time.

Fenerbahçe dropped critical two points in the title race, have gone winless in last five league matches and currently sit in the seventh place with 39 points.

Antalyaspor are in 11th spot with 26 points.





