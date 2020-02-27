SPORT

Bayer Leverkusen, Roma and Wolves reach Europa League last 16

Bayer Leverkusen reached the Europa League last 16 with a 3-1 second leg win at Porto on Thursday.

Kai Havertz, who netted in the first leg, put in another fine performance to seal the visitors' win (5-2 on aggregate) scoring the third goal for his side at the Estadio do Dragao.

Serie A team Roma drew 1-1 at Belgian side Gent to progress (2-1), with Justin Kluivert equalising after Jonathan David's opener.

Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers lost 3-2 at Espanyol but still progressed after their emphatic first leg victory at Molineux (6-3).

Jonathan Calleri scored a hat-trick for the bottom of the table Spanish side and Pedro Neto astonishingly fired wide with an open goal for the visitors.

Wolfsburg thrashed Malmo 3-0 (5-1) to easily progress through the round of 32.

LASK qualified with a 2-0 win over AZ Alkmaar (3-1), while FC Basel beat Apoel Nicosia 1-0 (4-0).

Later Man United host Club Brugge, Arsenal face Olympiacos and Ajax welcome Getafe among other fixtures.

RB Salzburg's clash with Eintracht Frankfurt was postponed until Friday because of a violent storm due in the Austrian city. The German team hold a 4-1 first leg lead. Scottish side Rangers booked their place in the last 16 on Wednesday at Braga.



