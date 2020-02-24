Galatasaray end 20-year curse, beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 away

Galatasaray's Marcelo Saracchi (L), Radamel Falcao (M) and Marcos do Nascimento Teixeira celebrate their Süper Lig Week 23 victory against archrival Fenerbahçe at the Ülker Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium in Kadıköy, Istanbul, Feb. 23, 2020. (AA Photo)

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 Sunday in an eventful match in the Turkish Super League, ending a more than two-decade-long drought in derby victories at their archrival's stadium.

Fenerbahçe managed to evade Galatasaray's strong start, eventually scoring their first goal after a penalty decision.

Max Kruse made no mistake from the penalty spot in the 21st minute.

But Galatasaray did not give up and found the equalizer in the 40th minute with a header goal by Ryan Donk.

The first half ended 1-1.

Things got heated in the second half as Galatasaray found the net in the 80th minute.

This time, it was Galatasaray's turn to take the penalty, and Radamel Falcao converted to give his team a 2-1 lead.

Fenerbahçe's Deniz Türüç and Galatasary's Younes Belhanda were sent off after a quarrel in the 84th minute.

The derby's final goal came from Galatasary's Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru in stoppage time in the 97th minute, putting the finishing touch to seal the deal and ending a more than 20-year curse.

Galatasaray improved to 45 points, the same points as leaders Trabzonspor and third-placed Sivasspor. Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe remains in sixth place with 38 points.

Following the derby match, Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim shared his thoughts at a press conference.

Terim said it is not important that they secured a derby victory at Fenerbahçe's stadium after more than 20 years.

"This statistic in not very important for me. I am happy for Galatasaray's fans, who wanted to see a win here. It is important for Galatasaray to win the Fenerbahçe-Galatasaray derby wherever it is."

Terim added that the results of the derby have affected their position in the standings.

"It is not only three points for Galatasaray supporters. This score is also important to increase the energy and confidence of the players," he said.

Fenerbahçe's assistant manager Volkan Kazak also commented at the post-game press conference.

"The referee's [controversial] decision is still under discussion. Galatasaray's Ryan Donk fouled to Serdar Aziz in the penalty area and the video assistant referee (VAR) was not used for this penalty position. Donk must be sent off with a red card."

"My comments will not satisfy you. Our manager Ersun Yanal will hold a press conference within two days," he added.