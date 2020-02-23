Trabzonspor draw with Beşiktaş on 2 goals by Sorloth

Trabzonspor drew Saturday with seventh placed Beşiktaş in Istanbul to remain atop the Turkish Super Lig.

At Vodafone Arena, Trabzonspor's Alexander Sorloth scored the opening goal in the fifth minute. Beşiktaş responded when German forward Kevin-Prince Boateng but the ball in the net in the 57th minute.

Home team's defender Domagoj Vida netted the second goal for the Black Eagles in the 64th minute but Sorloth equalized in stoppage time for the 2-2 result.

Trabzonspor maintains its lead atop of the Turkish Super Lig with 45 points while Beşiktaş is in seventh place with 37 points.

Results are as follows in Turkish Super Lig

DG Sivasspor - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 1-0

HK Kayserispor - IH Konyaspor: 2-2

Göztepe - Gaziantep FK: 1-1