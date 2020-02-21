Galatasaray seek 1st millennium win against Fenerbahçe in away game

Galatasaray set their eye on the first victory of this millennium in an away game against the archrival Fenerbahçe as the Lions could not hunt the Yellow Canaries in their cage since 1999.

Sunday's Istanbul derby game will kick off at 7 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) at Fenerbahçe's Ulker Stadium.

With hope to break the dry spell, Galatasaray seek an away win against Fenerbahçe this weekend, as it was over two decades ago that Lions last gained a victory at Kadıköy with 2-1.

Since then, Fenerbahçe have dominated on their home ground, winning 15 derby matches against Galatasaray. Eight games between the Istanbul clubs ended with draw.

The visiting team Galatasaray were unable to taste victory in 23 matches at Ulker Stadium, including 20 Turkish Super League games, since December 1999.

Fenerbahçe were also relentless when they faced Galatasaray at home, scoring 44 goals in 23 matches while only conceding 15.

Galatasaray earned their sixth consecutive win in the league and boosted their morale before the derby while rivals Fenerbahçe lost 8 points in last three games in the league.

- TITLE RACE HEATS UP WITH THRILLING GAMES

Things are getting hot on top of the Super Lig as the premier division has been witnessing a fiery race for the 2020 title.

Trabzonspor topped the league with 44 points and they have an additional match to play.

The second-placed Medipol Basaksehir have 43 points, followed by Galatasaray and Demir Grup Sivasspor with 42 points each.

Aytemiz Alanya are sitting fifth with 39 points while Fenerbahçe are in the sixth place with 38 points.

Here are the fixtures for the week 23:

Friday

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Aytemiz Alanyaspor

Saturday

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor

Göztepe - Gaziantep FK

Beşiktaş - Trabzonspor

Sunday

BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor

Gençlerbirliği - MKE Ankaragücü

Fenerbahçe - Galatasaray

Monday

Çaykur Rizespor - Medipol Başakşehir

Kasımpaşa - Yukatel Denizlispor



